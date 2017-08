LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's (PEUP.PA) proposed takeover of General Motors' (GM.N) Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

A Labour lawmaker will ask Greg Clark about the proposed takeover, which unions fear could lead to the closure of at least one British plant, at 1530 GMT.