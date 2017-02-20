FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Pension deficit at GM's British operations stands at up to 1 billion pounds: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
February 20, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 6 months ago

Pension deficit at GM's British operations stands at up to 1 billion pounds: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Opel and the bank of French car maker Peugeot are seen at a Opel and Peugeot dealership in Leverkusen, Germany, October 22, 2012.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The pensions deficit at General Motors' (GM.N) British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot (PEUP.PA) explores a European buyout.

Peugeot is considering taking over GM's European divisions Vauxhall and Opel, prompting concerns among British trade unions over the future of GM's British plants following reports the French carmaker has pledged to continue production at all four German sites.

Many multinational companies, including Tata Steel recently, have had to deal with increased pension spending and it could be a factor which influences Peugeot in where to make any possible cuts following a deal being reached.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.