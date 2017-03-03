FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's Opel calls town hall meeting for Monday morning: source
March 3, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 6 months ago

GM's Opel calls town hall meeting for Monday morning: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of German car maker Opel are seen on banners at a dealership in Nice, France, February 23, 2017.Eric Gaillard

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - General Motors' (GM.N) European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.

The company earlier on Friday cut short a town hall meeting at the Ruesselsheim, Germany headquarters, in part because management said it could not discuss details of a potential acquisition of the carmaker by French rival PSA Group (PEUP.PA).

Reuters had reported on Thursday that PSA and Opel parent GM may announce a deal in the coming days.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

