A combination picture shows the logos of Opel and Peugeot car manufacturers at dealerships of the brands in Strasbourg, France, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

FRANKFURT Opel's European works council said it had agreed to open a line of communication with its counterpart at PSA Group (PEUP.PA) as the French carmaker holds talks over a tie-up with the company.

PSA, the Paris-based maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors (GM.N) confirmed on Feb. 14 they were in talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

The news has sparked criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job losses.

Opel's European works council in a joint statement with Opel on Friday called on GM to "fulfill all agreements and commitments necessary for the success of the sites and the future company".

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)