Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
FRANKFURT Opel's European works council said it had agreed to open a line of communication with its counterpart at PSA Group (PEUP.PA) as the French carmaker holds talks over a tie-up with the company.
PSA, the Paris-based maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors (GM.N) confirmed on Feb. 14 they were in talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).
The news has sparked criticism in Germany and Britain amid fears of possible job losses.
Opel's European works council in a joint statement with Opel on Friday called on GM to "fulfill all agreements and commitments necessary for the success of the sites and the future company".
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.