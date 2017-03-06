FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
GM says Opel sale will provide $2 billion for share buybacks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 6, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 5 months ago

GM says Opel sale will provide $2 billion for share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REFILE - CLARIFYING CAPTION. An Opel car parked in front of the car maker's factory is decorated with a sticker showing two cuddling parrots in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, Germany March 6, 2017.Ralph Orlowski

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said the sale of its European Opel and Vauxhall operations will free $2 billion to accelerate planned share repurchases.

GM previously authorized a total of $14 billion in share repurchases and has $8 billion remaining under that plan, Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told analysts and investors during a conference call on Monday. GM can accelerate those buybacks, in part because it will reduce its target minimum cash balance to $18 billion from $20 billion currently.

Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.