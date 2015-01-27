FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Open Text revenue hit by strong US dollar, weak emerging markets
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 27, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Open Text revenue hit by strong US dollar, weak emerging markets

Shubhankar Chakravorty

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian business-software maker Open Text Corp’s OTC.TO (OTEX.O) quarterly revenue fell short of market expectations, hit by a strong U.S. dollar and weaker-than-expected revenue from its emerging markets business.

U.S.-listed shares of Open Text, whose software helps companies manage documents and workflows, fell 11 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Revenue from markets including the Middle East, Latin America, China and India was “lower than planned,” Chief Financial Officer John Doolittle said on a call with analysts.

Total revenue rose 29 percent to $467.8 million in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $486.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which gets about half its revenue in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, said revenue in the quarter was hit by a foreign exchange charge of $15 million.

“We can expect the (currency) volatility to continue,” Chief Executive Mark Barrenechea told Reuters.

However, net profit rose 39 percent from a year earlier, helped by a more-than threefold jump in revenue in the company’s rapidly growing cloud services business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $74.3 million, or 60 cents per share, from $53.5 million, or 45 cents per share.

The company, which has been counting on demand for its cheaper, nimbler cloud-based software to drive growth, recently bought U.S.-based software provider Actuate Corp for $330 million to boost its cloud services.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s shares closed at C$73.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while its Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $59.59.

Open Text, which counts Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Nestlé SA NESN.VX and Germany’s SAP SE (SAPG.DE) among its customers, has a market value of $9 billion.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.