Open Text profit rises 39 percent on strong cloud services business
January 27, 2015

Open Text profit rises 39 percent on strong cloud services business

(Reuters) - Canadian business-software maker Open Text Corp OTC.TO (OTEX.O) reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a more than threefold jump in revenue in its rapidly growing cloud services business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $74.3 million, or 60 cents per share in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53.5 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s revenue rose about 29 percent to $467.8 million.

Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

