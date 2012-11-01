FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OpenTable trims full-year revenue forecast, shares down
November 1, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

OpenTable trims full-year revenue forecast, shares down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - OpenTable Inc OPEN.O trimmed the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast, saying superstorm Sandy was likely to reduce fourth-quarter reservation revenue from North America.

Shares of the company fell as much as 5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday. They had closed at $47.36 on the Nasdaq.

The company, which helps users reserve tables at restaurants through its website and mobile apps, narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to between $160.2 million and $161.8 million from the previous range of $160 million to $164 million.

OpenTable’s revenue includes monthly subscription charges from restaurants and a fee for each guest seated through online reservation.

North American reservation revenue in the current quarter would be lower by about $500,000 due to the superstorm that interrupted operations at many of the company’s restaurant clients, it said.

The company however, raised the adjusted per-share earnings estimate for the full year to between $1.64 and $1.68 from $1.54 to $1.66. Third-quarter adjusted net income of 42 cents per share beat analysts’ average estimate of 36 cents per share.

Net income rose to $5.9 million, or 26 cents per share, from $4.1 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

OpenTable, founded in 1998 as a restaurant reservation service in San Francisco, said revenue rose 16 percent to $39.7 million. Analysts too expected $39.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Number of seated diners rose 26 percent during the quarter to 27.4 million.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

