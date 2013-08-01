FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OpenTable gains from surge in diners reserving seats
August 1, 2013

OpenTable gains from surge in diners reserving seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online restaurant booking service provider OpenTable Inc OPEN.O reported a higher quarterly revenue as the number of diners using the company’s service jumped 26 percent.

Its net income rose to $8.3 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $5.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $45.6 million.

Number of seated diners rose to 38.2 million in the quarter ended June.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

