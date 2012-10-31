FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Open Text profit beats estimates on cloud services
October 31, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Open Text profit beats estimates on cloud services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian business software company Open Text Corp’s OTC.TO (OTEX.O) adjusted quarterly profit handily beat estimates, helped by strength in its cloud services business.

But net income fell to $19.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $35 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose partners include Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O, earned $1.31 per share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $326.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.17 per share on revenue of $334.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
