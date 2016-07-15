FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Opera to say by Monday whether $1.24 billion Chinese bid can go ahead
July 15, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Opera to say by Monday whether $1.24 billion Chinese bid can go ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Opera Software will say by early Monday whether all the conditions of a $1.24 billion takeover bid by a Chinese consortium have been met, the firm said on Friday.

The deal was thrown into doubt on Tuesday when the online browser and advertising company said it had yet to receive regulatory approval. The offer's final deadline is today, Friday.

"I still can't give any details, but I can say that the deadline expires at closing time on the Oslo Bourse today and that we definitely will send out a statement before the market opens Monday morning," Opera's head of investor relations, Petter Lade, told Reuters.

The offer from a group of internet companies including search and security business Qihoo 360 Technology Co and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co, a distributor of online and mobile games, had received approval from Opera shareholders in May and was just awaiting approval from Chinese and U.S. authorities.

It is unclear whether approval from China, the United States, or both, is lacking. The deadline for approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is Friday.

Shares in Opera were down 1.64 percent at 1037 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index down 0.15 percent.

(The story is refiled to change headline to read "by Monday.")

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
