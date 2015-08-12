FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Opera Software chairman says interest in the firm has grown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Opera Software’s (OPERA.OL) recent decision to look for potential buyers for the firm was triggered by a rising interest in the company, board Chairman Sverre Munck said on Wednesday.

“The board has a seen an interest in different alliances and cooperations with Opera over the last months,” he said following a presentation of second quarter earnings.

Norway’s Opera said last week it would launch a strategic review of the firm’s future, a term that could normally mean selling the company or merging with another firm.

“There has been a bit higher intensity during the last month,” Munck said.

“Based on this exploratory and recent interest, the board decided to conduct a strategic review because that would allow us to explore a wider range of options rather than not take all options into account,” he added.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

