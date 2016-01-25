Ophir signs contract for Fortuna project with Schlumberger

(Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR.L) said it signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement with Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) by which the latter would receive an interest in its Fortuna project in Equatorial Guinea.

Ophir said the world’s largest oilfield services provider would receive a 40 percent economic interest in the floating liquefied natural gas project, subject to due diligence and government approval, ahead of a final investment decision.

The company also said it expected to produce 10,500 to 11,500 barrels of oil per day in 2016, less than the 13,000 barrels it produced in 2015.