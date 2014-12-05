Exclusive: Oppenheimer & Co's private client head resigns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Robert Okin, head of Oppenheimer & Co’s retail brokerage division, resigned unexpectedly on Friday to “pursue other interests,” according to an internal memo.

Okin, one of the five most senior executives at the company, did not return calls for comment, and a spokesman also declined to comment.

Albert “Bud” Lowenthal, chairman and chief executive of Oppenheimer’s holding company, wrote in a company-wide memo released Friday afternoon: “Bob and I have worked closely together for twelve years and I am indebted to him for his hard work and able leadership.”

Lowenthal wrote that he anticipates more news in coming days about who will take over some of Okin’s duties, adding that he believes it is essential for leadership in retail brokerage to remain with people who know the firm and its culture.

The CEO, when asked in a brief telephone call on Friday if Okin was fired, said, “No, he was not.” Lowenthal owns 96.4 percent of the bank’s voting shares.

Oppenheimer is a New York-based brokerage with about 100 offices and 1,353 brokers. The company also has an investment bank and other businesses.

Oppenheimer’s retail brokerage unit, which it calls its “private client group,” generated $36.8 million of pretax net income in the first nine months of 2014, down 24 percent from the same period last year. The company as a whole posted $16.1 million of income in the first three quarters, down 21.5 percent in 2013, in part because of legal charges.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc disclosed in regulatory filings in August that it is being investigated by multiple U.S. enforcement agencies for issues related to money laundering and penny stock sales.

Last year it was fined $1.4 million for having inadequate supervisory controls that allowed seven brokers to sell unregistered penny stocks to clients between 2008 and 2010. It also paid a regulatory fine of $675,000 and returned $246,000 to clients in December 2013 for overpricing municipal bond trades.

Oppenheimer awarded Okin $1.2 million in salary, bonus, and stock awards in 2013, according to the company’s most recent proxy report. He also holds 71,542 shares, worth about $1.69 million based on Friday’s closing share price, and had another $580,000 of additional shares that had not yet vested as of the end of 2013.