February 27, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

Optimer Pharma exploring sale, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc OPTR.O said it was exploring a possible sale of the company among a full range of alternatives and that Chairman Henry McKinnell would act as chief executive for the duration of the review process.

Optimer shares were up 11.6 percent at $11.95 in premarket trading.

McKinnell will replace Pedro Lichtinger, who has been at the helm since 2010.

J.P. Morgan and Centerview Partners will advise Optimer on the process, with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP serving as legal adviser.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
