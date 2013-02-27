Optimer Pharma exploring sale, shares jump

(Reuters) - Optimer Pharmaceuticals Inc OPTR.O said it was exploring a possible sale of the company among a full range of alternatives and that Chairman Henry McKinnell would act as chief executive for the duration of the review process.

Optimer shares were up 11.6 percent at $11.95 in premarket trading.

McKinnell will replace Pedro Lichtinger, who has been at the helm since 2010.

J.P. Morgan and Centerview Partners will advise Optimer on the process, with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP serving as legal adviser.