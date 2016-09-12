FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Options Clearing CEO Donohue to stay on for three more years
September 12, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Options Clearing CEO Donohue to stay on for three more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Equity derivatives clearing organization Options Clearing Corp said on Monday it had extended Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Craig Donohue's term by three years.

Donohue, whose term was set to expire in December, joined OCC in January 2014. He was CEO of CME Group Inc from January 2004 until May 2012.

Donohue also announced several changes to OCC's leadership structure on Monday, including Scot Warren being promoted to chief administrative officer and John Fennell becoming chief risk officer.

OCC has been classified a systemically important financial market utility by U.S. regulators.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

