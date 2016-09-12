Oxford English Dictionary gains splendiferous moobs
You know, some yogalates could tackle those splendiferous moobs.
Equity derivatives clearing organization Options Clearing Corp said on Monday it had extended Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Craig Donohue's term by three years.
Donohue, whose term was set to expire in December, joined OCC in January 2014. He was CEO of CME Group Inc from January 2004 until May 2012.
Donohue also announced several changes to OCC's leadership structure on Monday, including Scot Warren being promoted to chief administrative officer and John Fennell becoming chief risk officer.
OCC has been classified a systemically important financial market utility by U.S. regulators.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
JERUSALEM Israel Chemicals (ICL) on Sunday named Asher Grinbaum as interim chief executive officer after Stefan Borgas stepped down as CEO last week.
BRASILIA Brazilian prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into an alleged corruption scheme at the national development bank BNDES, weekly magazine Veja reported on Saturday.