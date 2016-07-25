FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E*Trade to buy online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million
July 25, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

E*Trade to buy online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is seen outside the E*Trade offices can be seen in New York November 12, 2007.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) said it would buy the parent of online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million in cash, as the company looks to better compete in derivatives trading.

OptionsHouse executed 27,000 daily average revenue trades for the twelve months ended June 30, of which 63 percent were in options, E*Trade said on Monday.

Chicago-based OptionsHouse currently operates 154,000 customer accounts and has $3.6 billion in customer assets, including $1.4 billion in cash.

E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, said it intends to help finance the deal by issuing up to $400 million of preferred stock.

The company said it expected the deal, which is likely to close in the fourth quarter, to add to earnings in 2018.

OptionsHouse is an indirect subsidiary of Aperture New Holdings Inc, a General Atlantic company.

Credit Suisse and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised E*Trade. Evercore and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Jefferies are Aperture's advisers.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
