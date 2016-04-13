FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Optiv Security pursues IPO: source
#Deals
April 13, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Optiv Security pursues IPO: source

Lauren Hirsch

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cyber security company Optiv Security Inc is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering that could come as soon as the second half of 2016, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source asked not to be identified because the IPO plans are confidential. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Optiv’s private equity owner Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) declined to comment. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Optiv could not be reached for comment.

Bloomberg News first reported on Optiv Security’s IPO plans on Wednesday.

Denver, Colorado-based Optiv Security was created when cyber security companies Accuvant and FishNet Security merged in 2015. Blackstone made a majority investment in Accuvant in 2014.

Though the IPO market has been unreceptive to technology firms this year, the opportunities seem to be slowly returning. Next week, Dell Secure Works, a cyber security company owned by Dell Inc [DI.UI], is looking to be this year’s first IPO of a technology company.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

