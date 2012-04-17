FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle pondered buying RIM, Palm in phone move: CEO
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 6:13 PM / 5 years ago

Oracle pondered buying RIM, Palm in phone move: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chief Executive Larry Ellison said the software maker had considered building its own smartphone to compete with Apple Inc and Google Inc, but decided it was a “bad idea” after a weeks-long cost and market analysis.

As part of that exhaustive internal analysis, he said, Oracle had pondered at one point buying Blackberry-maker Research in Motion Ltd and Palm -- a smartphone maker scooped up by Hewlett Packard Co.

On the second day of a legal battle between Oracle and Google over Java patents used in Android mobile software, Ellison added that Oracle felt it lacked in-house expertise on smartphones and hence considered acquisitions. But it ultimately decided to abandon the idea.

Reporting By Edwin Chan and Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

