Oracle's Kurian promoted to president, will lead software

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) has promoted executive Thomas Kurian to the role of president, overseeing the tech company’s software development, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The elevation of Kurian comes almost four months after Larry Ellison, longtime chief executive officer of Oracle, took on the role of executive chairman, handing the CEO title to his lieutenants Safra Catz and Mark Hurd.

Forty-seven year old Kurian, who joined Oracle in 1996, was previously executive vice president in charge of product development. An Oracle spokeswoman declined comment.