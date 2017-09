The Oracle logo is seen on its campus in Redwood City, California June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) said it would buy cloud-based payment management services provider Textura Corp TXTR.N for $663 million in cash.

The $26-per-share offer represents a premium of 30.7 percent to Textura’s Wednesday closing.

(Story corrects to “Wednesday” from “Thursday” in second paragraph).