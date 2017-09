The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp named David Donatelli as executive vice president of its converged infrastructure business, which includes engineered systems, servers, storage and networking products.

Donatelli joins from Hewlett-Packard Co where he was executive vice president and general manager of the enterprise group.