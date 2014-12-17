FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oracle revenue up 3.5 percent on strong growth in cloud
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 17, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Oracle revenue up 3.5 percent on strong growth in cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather prior to the start of a keynote speech at the All Things Oracle OpenWorld Summit in San Francisco, California September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) posted a 3.5 percent rise in total revenue in the company’s first quarter since Larry Ellison stepped down as chief executive, bolstered by a 45 percent jump in its fast-growing cloud services business.

The shares rose 2.5 percent to $42.20 in after-market trading.

Total revenue rose to $9.6 billion from $9.3 billion, beating analysts’ expectations.

Investors have been carefully watching how Oracle beefs up its “cloud” divisions, which deliver software over the Internet, as a gauge for how well it can fight off competition from software companies such as Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N).

The company’s net income slipped to $2.50 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.55 billion. On a per share basis as measured by traditional accounting, profit was flat at 56 cents per share.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.