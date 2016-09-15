Oracle's profit forecast misses estimates; shares slip

Oracle Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as growth in its cloud-based offerings failed to make up for weakness in its traditional software licensing business.
Sales of Oracle's cloud software and platform as services rose 77 percent to $798 million, while sales of its new software licenses fell 10.5 percent to $1.03 billion.
The company in July agreed to buy NetSuite Inc for $9.3 billion to better compete with nimbler rivals such as Workday Inc and Salesforce.com Inc that specialize in cloud-based offerings.
Oracle's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Oracle earned 55 cents per share.
Total revenue edged up 1.7 percent to $8.6 billion.
Analysts on average had expected quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion and a profit of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oracle's shares fell 1.1 percent to $40.40 in extended trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
