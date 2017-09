An Oracle Corporation logo is seen on stage prior to the announcement of the company's latest SPARC servers at Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Oracle Corp Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz said on Wednesday she expects fiscal second-quarter new software and subscription revenue to decline as much as 4 percent or rise as much as 6 percent.

She and Oracle President Mark Hurd told analysts on a conference call that software maker’s quarterly outlook was cautious due to lackluster enterprise IT spending in the United States and Europe.