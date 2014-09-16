FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange says no need for more M&A
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 16, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Orange says no need for more M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA) said it does not need further acquisitions in other countries after buying a Spanish competitor Jazztel JAZ.MC to keep up with the trend to “converged” offers that bundle fixed and mobile services.

“We think we are well positioned in most of our markets, and for us we do not need further M&A. Spain was a special case,” said Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard.

“In Belgium and Romania, we are working on agreements with local fixed players to address the need to for fixed, mobile offers.”

Orange added that its acquisition of Jazztel would add to its earnings per share by 2017.

It also said that it would seek to minimise the size of a capital increase needed to finance the acquisition by using hybrid bonds. Orange pledged not to sell shares worth more than 2 billion euros to pay for Jazztel.

“We will find the solution that is most respectful of our shareholders’ dilution,” said Richard.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.