The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Wednesday it had finalized the sale of its Dominican Republic business to cable group Altice ATCE.AS.

Orange announced the $1.4 billion deal last November as part of a drive to cut debt and focus on core markets.