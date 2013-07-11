FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica in EU antitrust raids
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica in EU antitrust raids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of France Telecom's unit Orange is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, June 17 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have raided Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), Orange SA (ORAN.PA) and Telefonica (TEF.MC) on suspicion that the companies may have abused their dominant position in Internet connectivity services.

The EU Commission said On Thursday it raided the offices of some telecoms providers in several EU countries on July 9 but did not identify the companies, in line with its usual policy.

Deutsche Telekom and Orange SA confirmed the raid. A source familiar with the issue said Telefonica (TEF.MC) was also raided and that only three companies were targeted. Telefonica declined to comment.

“The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit the abuse of a dominant market position,” the EU executive said in a statement.

“Internet connectivity ... is crucial for the functioning of the Internet and for end users’ ability to reach Internet content with the necessary quality of service, irrespective of the location of the provider,” it said.

KPN (KPN.AS) and Belgacom BCOM.BR said they were not raided.

Companies can be fined as much as 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Leila Abboud in Paris, Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.