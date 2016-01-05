FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange chief says merger must not destroy jobs
#Deals
January 5, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Orange chief says merger must not destroy jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French telecom operator Orange CEO Stephane Richard attends a press conference in Paris along with the heads of SNCF, RATP and Gemalto on December 3, 2015 in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Revived merger talks between French telecoms operator Orange (ORAN.PA) and domestic rival Bouygues Telecom could go on for a few more weeks and any deal must not lead to job cuts, the head of Orange said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Stephane Richard also told RTL radio that a possible merger between Orange and Bouygues Telecom would not “in any way” result in price increases for consumers.

“For me it’s a question of weeks. I do not know if it will take one month, two months ... but it will not go beyond that,” Richard said when asked how long the talks could take.

“Orange will not commit itself to a deal that would not be socially unquestionable”, he added when asked if a future deal could lead to job cuts.

Orange confirmed earlier on Tuesday it was in renewed preliminary talks about a merger with Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of Bouygues SA (BOUY.PA), to create an industry giant with more than half of the country’s fixed-line and mobile markets.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
