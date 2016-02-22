FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange says needs time to negotiate Bouygues Telecom deal
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 22, 2016 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Orange says needs time to negotiate Bouygues Telecom deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French telecom operator Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard speaks during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA) and Bouygues (BOUY.PA) are discussing different deal structures about the sale of the construction group’s Bouygues Telecom unit to the French telecoms operator, Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said Monday.

“Everything is negotiable,” Richard told journalists on the first day of the Mobile World Congress, referring to the talks the French telecoms operator has been holding since the start of the year with Bouygues about the possible acquisition of its telecoms unit.

“We’re talking, we are working. There’s a lot to talk about. We haven’t reached a decision yet, we need a little bit more time,” Richard added.

The deal, which would have to be vetted by France’s competition authority, would cut the number of French telecoms operators from four to three.

It would also require asset sales to the two other main players in the French telecoms market Numericable-SFR NUME.PA and Iliad (ILD.PA). It would also make Bouygues, headed by French billionaire Martin Bouygues, one of Orange’s key shareholders after the French state.

Richard also said that he would meet with representatives from Microsoft, Google and Facebook on Tuesday.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.