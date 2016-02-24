FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues still seeks 15 percent of Orange after tie-up: spokesman
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 24, 2016 / 4:17 PM / 2 years ago

Bouygues still seeks 15 percent of Orange after tie-up: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Martin Bouygues, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French industrial and telecoms conglomerate Bouygues, speaks in this picture taken on October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - Bouygues (BOUY.PA) is still seeking a stake of about 15 percent in Orange oran.pa after tie-up, a spokesman said on Wednesday, clarifying an earlier statement from the company’s chief executive officer.

Martin Bouygues told a news conference earlier in the day that a 10 to 15 percent stake in Orange after the tie-up of the two French operators would be fine.

The company’s spokesman Pierre Auberger said Bouygues the 10 to 15 percent stake mentioned by the CEO was not after the final deal but in reference to the part that would be paid through a capital increase by Orange in order to limit the dilution of the government’s share in the company.

Orange has been in talks since early January to buy Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($11 bln) in cash and shares in a deal that would make Bouygues the biggest shareholder in Orange after the French government.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.