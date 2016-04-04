FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Orange to expand in Europe, Middle East, Africa after Bouygues talks end: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom company Orange (ORAN.PA) plans to continue to look for opportunities to consolidate and enter new markets in Europe, as well as to grow in Africa and the Middle East after talks to buy Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) collapsed, its head told Bloomberg.

Stephane Richard told the news agency that consolidation “would have made things easier” but that Orange would not now change its strategy in its domestic market.

“We have a clear strategy through 2020 and French consolidation was never a prerequisite for it,” Bloomberg quoted Richard as saying on its website on Monday.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
