Spain's Jazztel says Orange will launch offer for 100 percent of its shares

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Jazztel JAZ.MC on Monday said its main shareholder, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, had reached a deal with France’s Orange (ORAN.PA) so that the French group would launch an offer for 100 percent of the Spanish telecoms firm’s shares.

In a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator, Jazztel said the offer would be launched at 13 euros per share, paid in cash, and would be subject to receiving the backing of at least 50.01 percent of the rest of shareholders.