France's Orange in talks to buy Bouygues telecom, media assets: Bloomberg
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 7, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

France's Orange in talks to buy Bouygues telecom, media assets: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bouygues company logo is seen at the World Efficiency congress in Paris, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - France’s largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

Bloomberg said a tie-up with its domestic rival was among several possibilities the French carrier was considering. ( bloom.bg/1PRneV1 )

Orange and Bouygues both declined to comment.

The multimedia news agency said Bouygues would continue to hold a minority stake in the combined media and telecom business and would cut out its construction unit.

But Bloomberg said no formal offer had been made, and both the companies were looking at how to deal with regulatory and antitrust issues.

A Bouygues spokesman called the report a market rumor, saying the firm did not comment on these.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Gwenaelle Barzic in France; Editing by Kevin Liffey

