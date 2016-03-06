FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orascom Construction says wins $200 million of contracts in Egypt, Algeria
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 6, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Orascom Construction says wins $200 million of contracts in Egypt, Algeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Orascom Construction has won $200 million of building contracts in Algeria and Egypt, the firm said on Sunday.

Two contracts in Algeria will require Orascom to build a new cement plant with a daily capacity of 6,000 tons for a private sector client plus some infrastructure work for an industrial complex. Combined, these are worth $180 million, Orascom said in an emailed statement.

Subsidiary National Steel Fabrication has also won a $20 million contract in Egypt to manufacture and supply all structural steel for a West Nile Delta gas project, the statement added.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.