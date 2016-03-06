Orascom Construction says wins $200 million of contracts in Egypt, Algeria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Orascom Construction has won $200 million of building contracts in Algeria and Egypt, the firm said on Sunday.

Two contracts in Algeria will require Orascom to build a new cement plant with a daily capacity of 6,000 tons for a private sector client plus some infrastructure work for an industrial complex. Combined, these are worth $180 million, Orascom said in an emailed statement.

Subsidiary National Steel Fabrication has also won a $20 million contract in Egypt to manufacture and supply all structural steel for a West Nile Delta gas project, the statement added.