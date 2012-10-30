FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
October 30, 2012 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Orascom Telecom considers sale of African units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) ORTE.CA said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and the Central African Republic “to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives”.

“Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African Operations either in one transaction or in a series of transactions,” it said.

Russia’s Vimpelcom VIP.N took control of the Egyptian company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.

Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

