Carlos Slim's Ora.TV buys Stick Figure Productions
April 10, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Carlos Slim's Ora.TV buys Stick Figure Productions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim listens during a news conference after the inauguration of a new research facility at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, or CIMMYT, in Texcoco outside Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

(Reuters) - Ora.TV, the fledgling online digital TV network backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has acquired television production company Stick Figure Productions in order to expand its content.

Terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed.

Launched in July 2012, Ora.TV is home to talk show host Larry King’s new program, “Larry King Now.” The show can been viewed through Ora.TV or on Hulu, the online video streaming service controlled by News Corp and Walt Disney.

New York based Stick Figure is known for its documentary and reality TV programs that have aired on networks like HBO, PBS and ESPN.

Ora.TV is funded by Latin America’s biggest phone company America Movil, controlled by Slim.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski

