Israel's Orbit wins large satellite communications deal
November 11, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Israel's Orbit wins large satellite communications deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Orbit Technologies (ORBI.TA) won a contract for its Ka-band communications systems from one of the world’s largest satellite ventures, the Israeli company said on Sunday.

Orbit said the customer, a consortium of carriers that provides satellite high-speed broadband communications around the world, estimates the potential market for Orbit’s systems at $150 million over five years.

The company received an initial immediate order worth 4 million shekels ($1.03 million).

Orbit’s shares were up 40 percent to 8.68 shekels in afternoon trade.

Orbit will supply communications systems, including 2,500 antennas, for the Ka band frequency, a key growth engine for the satellite communications industry.

($1 = 3.90 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen

