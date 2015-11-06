FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orbital wins $790 million contract for ballistic missile support
November 6, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

Orbital wins $790 million contract for ballistic missile support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc (OA.N) has been awarded a contract worth more than $790 million for intercontinental ballistic missile propulsion support, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

Orbital will provide engineering and program management support services for the missile’s propulsion subsystem, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contracts awarded.

It added that work was expected to be completed by November 2016.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

