Expedia begins integration of Orbitz after deal closes

(Reuters) - Expedia Inc (EXPE.O), the world’s largest online travel services company by bookings, said on Thursday it has completed its $1.3 billion purchase of rival Orbitz Worldwide Inc OWW.N and turned its attention to integrating the two companies.

The closing swiftly followed the U.S. Justice Department’s announcement on Wednesday that it granted the deal antitrust approval without requiring Expedia, which owns Travelocity, Hotels.com and other brands, to sell any assets.

Expedia and Orbitz will now be able to share extensive information about their businesses for the first time, helping the merged company determine how to proceed with the integration.

Orbitz has a sophisticated computer system, Expedia Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an interview. “That’s a knowledge base we hope to carry across the Expedia family of companies.”

He said the company also hoped to build upon Orbitz’s customer loyalty program and ability to attract technology talent. Expedia continues to anticipate the deal will generate an extra 75 cents per share for the company, Khosrowshahi said.

Expedia shares jumped 3 percent to $128.47 on Nasdaq.