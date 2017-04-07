Single-engine plane crashes, killing four, near Eugene, Oregon

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Four people died when a single-engine plane crashed on approach to a municipal airport in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday morning, county officials said.

The plane came down in a field north of Eugene, about 10 miles from the city’s airport, the Linn County sheriff said in a statement.

The plane, a Piper PA-46, had been on approach when it crashed, airport spokesman Casey Boatman said in a phone interview. Boatman said he did not know whether the plane had declared an emergency before the crash.

The Piper PA-46 is a single-engine model with seating for five passengers and a pilot.

The Eugene Airport, about two hours south of Portland, served just under a million passengers last year.