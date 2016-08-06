Four killed, three injured in Oregon motel fire: media

(Reuters) - Four people were killed and four were injured in a fire that destroyed a motel in a coastal city in Oregon on Friday, local media said.
The fire began at about 5:45 a.m. in a room at the City Center Motel in Newport, Oregon, and quickly engulfed the entire building, the Newport Police Department said in a statement.
The bodies of four people were found in the rubble and four people with injuries were taken to the hospital, KPTV, a local Fox affiliate reported.
One of the injured people was admitted to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, police said.
Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Gareth Jones