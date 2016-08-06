Four killed, three injured in Oregon motel fire: media

(Reuters) - Four people were killed and four were injured in a fire that destroyed a motel in a coastal city in Oregon on Friday, local media said.

The fire began at about 5:45 a.m. in a room at the City Center Motel in Newport, Oregon, and quickly engulfed the entire building, the Newport Police Department said in a statement.

The bodies of four people were found in the rubble and four people with injuries were taken to the hospital, KPTV, a local Fox affiliate reported.

One of the injured people was admitted to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, police said.

Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.