#U.S.
February 11, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Final holdout at Oregon refuge won't surrender, says 'liberty or death'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - A fourth occupier who refused to surrender with three others at a national wildlife refuge in Oregon on Thursday demanded the federal government hear his grievances, including his opposition to abortion.

“Liberty or death,” David Fry, 27, of Ohio said in an Internet broadcast of his telephone conversation with sympathizers.

He spoke as three other occupiers surrendered to the FBI at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in remote eastern Oregon, where the standoff began 41 days ago as a protest over federal land control in the West.

Fry said he was angry his tax dollars were used to pay for abortion.

Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, oregon; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax and Barbara Goldberg in New York

