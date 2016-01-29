FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon occupation organizer Ammon Bundy, brother denied bail
January 29, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Oregon occupation organizer Ammon Bundy, brother denied bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portland, Ore. (Reuters) - Ammon Bundy, organizer of the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge, will remain in custody pending his trial on felony conspiracy charges, a U.S. District Court judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Stacie Beckerman said she believed Bundy might attempt to occupy other federal property if she allowed him to be released on bail before his trial on charges of conspiracy to use force, intimidation or threats to impede federal officers from discharging their duties.

Bundy’s brother, Ryan Bundy, was also ordered held.

Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Tom Brown

