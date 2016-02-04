Grand jury indicts 16 in connection with Oregon occupation

A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, Oregon February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday against 16 people in connection with the armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland did not disclose the charges contained in the indictment, which has been sealed, but said it would likely be made public soon. A previous criminal complaint charged 11 former occupiers with conspiracy to impede federal officers.