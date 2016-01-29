Video shows slain Oregon occupier reach for jacket pocket

Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum talks to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, in a January 5, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/Files

BURNS, Ore. (Reuters) - The FBI on Thursday released video showing one of the men occupying an Oregon wildlife refuge reach for his jacket pocket before he was shot dead by law enforcement after speeding away from a traffic stop where the group’s leader was arrested.

Authorities said 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who acted as a spokesman for the occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was armed when he was stopped by police and killed on Tuesday afternoon.