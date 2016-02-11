FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protester in Oregon pledges via audio feed to surrender unarmed while holding flag
February 11, 2016 / 5:03 PM / 2 years ago

Protester in Oregon pledges via audio feed to surrender unarmed while holding flag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One of the last four holdouts occupying a wildlife refuge in Oregon pledged in an audio stream on the Internet on Thursday to surrender unarmed while holding an American flag.

“We are going to be unarmed and peaceful,” the man, who did not identify himself, said during a phone call with Nevada state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore and evangelist Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, on a live phone call streamed over the Web. Negotiations continued past 8 a.m. PST, the time protesters previously said they planned to surrender to the FBI.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
