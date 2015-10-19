Portland, Oregon, police arrest suspected serial killer

Homer Lee Jackson, 55, is shown in this undated booking photo provided by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office in Portland, Oregon, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mutnomah County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Portland, Oregon, police have arrested an alleged serial killer suspected of murdering four young women, including a 14-year-old girl, in the 1980s who were victims of sex trafficking, prosecutors said on Monday.

Homer Lee Jackson, 55, is due to be arraigned in court on multiple counts of aggravated murder stemming from the four deaths, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jackson was arrested at his home in northeast Portland on Thursday after forensic evidence and information from an investigation connected him to all four murders, police said.

“These four young women’s stories can now be told and though their deaths will never make sense, the person responsible will now be charged,” Portland Police Chief Lawrence O‘Dea said in a statement.

Police said the investigation remains active, and detectives are asking the public for information about the victims and about Jackson, “including people who have associated with him in the past few years and can talk about his routines, habits and places he frequents.”

They said they would also like to hear from anyone who had themselves experienced violence at Jackson’s hands.

Police said the victims were a 29-year-old woman, a 23-year-old mother of a young child, a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old.

All of them were also sex-trafficking victims, authorities said, and their bodies were found dumped around Portland between 1983 and 1987. The 14-year-old, Angela Anderson, was found in a vacant house, while the others were discovered in a park, near a pedestrian bridge and in a waterway near a golf course.

“For decades, the families of Essie Jackson, Tonja Harry, Angela Anderson, and Latanga Watts have had questions without answers,” O‘Dea said in the statement. “Their wait is now over.”

Multnomah County Court officials said Jackson does not have an attorney listed, but one would likely be appointed on Monday.