Oregon mother fatally shoots intruder found in her child's bedroom

SEATTLE (Reuters) - An Oregon mom fatally shot an alleged male intruder she discovered in the bedroom of one of her children after the family returned home over the weekend, police said.

The 33-year-old mom, armed with a handgun, shot and killed the stranger in her home in southeast Portland, police said. Her children, ages 5 and 10, were with her at the time. Police did not identify the mother or the slain man, 59.

“The (mother) cooperated with the investigation and was not arrested,” police said.

The local medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Monday, police said. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will review whether a case should be brought against the mother, police said.

A fierce debate is raging in the United States over gun control regulations. The Oregon shooting illustrates a core argument from those opposed to further restrictions on gun ownership, saying that guns are crucial for home defense.

Police were called to the residence before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday after receiving a report that a homeowner had shot a man inside her home.

Police said they found the intruder inside the home, shot dead.