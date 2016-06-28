Two dead after shooting in western Oregon, suspected gunman captured

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Monday in western Oregon, and the suspected gunman was captured by state police less than two hours later near Portland, a sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting just after 12 p.m. local time in a rural part of the county about 20 miles north of Salem, said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Baldridge.

Two people died from gunfire and two victims were transported to area hospitals, though their names and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available, Baldridge said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies were responding to a shooting with possibly multiple victims and that the suspected shooter had not been captured.