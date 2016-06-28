FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead after shooting in western Oregon, suspected gunman captured
June 27, 2016 / 8:29 PM / a year ago

Two dead after shooting in western Oregon, suspected gunman captured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Monday in western Oregon, and the suspected gunman was captured by state police less than two hours later near Portland, a sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting just after 12 p.m. local time in a rural part of the county about 20 miles north of Salem, said Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Baldridge.

Two people died from gunfire and two victims were transported to area hospitals, though their names and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available, Baldridge said.

Just after 1:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff’s office tweeted that deputies were responding to a shooting with possibly multiple victims and that the suspected shooter had not been captured.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

